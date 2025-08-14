Reviewing Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Esprit has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esprit 0 0 0 0 0.00 Victoria’s Secret & Co. 3 5 4 0 2.08

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Esprit and Victoria’s Secret & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than Esprit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esprit and Victoria’s Secret & Co.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esprit $5.38 million N/A -$157.30 million N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.22 billion 0.29 $165.00 million $2.00 11.31

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Esprit.

Profitability

This table compares Esprit and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esprit N/A N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. 2.69% 37.76% 4.62%

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats Esprit on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms. It is also involved in the sourcing, purchasing, distributing, and sale of merchandise; provision of financial and treasury services, as well as logistic services comprising customs dealing and quality control; design and image directions; and conceptualization and development of global uniform image businesses. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

