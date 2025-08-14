Reviewing SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) & L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) and L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SSAB pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. L.B. Foster pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. SSAB pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L.B. Foster pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB and L.B. Foster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB 4.62% 6.66% 4.33% L.B. Foster 7.19% 3.64% 1.88%

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SSAB has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L.B. Foster has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.6% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSAB and L.B. Foster”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB $9.78 billion 0.60 $617.08 million $0.22 13.48 L.B. Foster $507.00 million 0.51 $42.95 million $3.32 7.31

SSAB has higher revenue and earnings than L.B. Foster. L.B. Foster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SSAB and L.B. Foster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB 0 2 0 0 2.00 L.B. Foster 0 1 0 0 2.00

L.B. Foster has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Given L.B. Foster’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe L.B. Foster is more favorable than SSAB.

Summary

SSAB beats L.B. Foster on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSAB

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB AM, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. The company's products are used by customers in the heavy transport, construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products. This segment also provides engineered concrete railroad ties, friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring systems and equipment including wheel impact load detection systems, wayside data collection and management systems, and rockfall, flood, earthworks, and bridge strike monitoring; and aftermarket services. The Infrastructure Solutions segment manufactures precast concrete products for use as restrooms, concession stands, and protective storage buildings under the CXT brand for national, state, and municipal parks; and manufactures sounds walls, bridge beams, box culverts, septic tanks, and other custom pre-stressed and precast concrete products. This segment also provides steel bridge products; corrosion protection solutions; concrete-reinforced steel grid decking, open steel grid deck, aluminum bridge railing, and stay-in-place steel bridge forms; cuts, threads, and paints pipe; threading services for water well applications; protective pipeline coating services; and turnkey solutions for metering and injection systems for oil and gas markets. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

