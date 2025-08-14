Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.62 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.97.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

