Robert W. Baird Lowers AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target to $98.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAON. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. AAON has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $311.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

