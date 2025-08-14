Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.66. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 59,882 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 56.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

