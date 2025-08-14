Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock Price

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GANX

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.