Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $7.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLNC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

FLNC opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 2.67.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $602.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 827.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 462.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

