Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target to $3.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WPRT. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 2.1%

WPRT opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

