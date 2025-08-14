Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 890,891 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 7,196.8% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after purchasing an additional 905,466 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $14,241,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,511,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,520,000 after purchasing an additional 795,902 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,289.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

