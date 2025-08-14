Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.79 and last traded at C$7.55. Approximately 29,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 40,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.41.
Separately, Scotiabank raised Sagicor Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate.
