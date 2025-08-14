Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

