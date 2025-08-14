Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $359,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

