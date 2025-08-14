SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 24.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SLM by 19.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,771,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,139.13. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ SLM opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. SLM Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.26 million. SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. SLM’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

