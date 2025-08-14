SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) Stock Price Down 15.9% – Time to Sell?

SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 187,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 217,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
SmartKem Trading Down 15.9%
The stock has a market cap of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.
SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
SmartKem, Inc develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.
