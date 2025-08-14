SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) Stock Price Down 15.9% – Time to Sell?

SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTKGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 187,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 217,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTK. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartKem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of SmartKem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartKem by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,004 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartKem by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 240,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142,898 shares during the period.

About SmartKem

SmartKem, Inc develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

