SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). The company had revenue of $289.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.03 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.53% and a negative net margin of 177.64%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Glj Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $6.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

