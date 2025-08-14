SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 139.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 861.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 85,427 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

