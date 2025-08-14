StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.91. StealthGas shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 123,714 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GASS

StealthGas Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $250.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.39.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,849,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 79,929 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in StealthGas by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in StealthGas by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 335,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in StealthGas by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 82,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.