Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2,526.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $104.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.84 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

