Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 1,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of -0.51.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $197.78 million for the quarter. Super Hi International had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Super Hi International during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

