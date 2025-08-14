Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,806,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $645,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 205.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Gregory G. Montana acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,341 shares in the company, valued at $202,898.34. The trade was a 29.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,344.80. This represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

