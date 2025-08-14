Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 71,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 151,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Syntec Optics Trading Down 5.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Syntec Optics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Syntec Optics by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Syntec Optics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Syntec Optics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Syntec Optics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syntec Optics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

