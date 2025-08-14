Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $19.99. Team shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 21,816 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Team alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TISI

Team Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $87.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 753.94% and a negative net margin of 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at Team

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $111,673.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,566,989 shares in the company, valued at $29,882,480.23. This represents a 0.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan S. Lederman sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $29,766.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,039.12. The trade was a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,776 shares of company stock valued at $525,907. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 11,511.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Team in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Team by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Team by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new position in Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.