TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stake Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 346.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,743.36. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FTI opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

