The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,635,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $632,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.49 and a 12-month high of $178.68. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.28. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price target on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

