The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1,854.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,526,000 after acquiring an additional 473,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,724,000 after acquiring an additional 291,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 14,886.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.60.

MSGS stock opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.22. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.35. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

