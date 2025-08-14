UBS Group Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $250.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

SNOW opened at $196.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $229.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 256,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $58,160,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,594,915.05. This represents a 60.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,064,576. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,014,642 shares of company stock worth $657,325,186. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

