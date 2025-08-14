Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 40.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:UHT opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $548.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.98. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 229.46%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.