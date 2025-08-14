Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UE stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

UE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

