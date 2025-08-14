US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mattel were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,673,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,318,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,544,000 after purchasing an additional 591,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,513,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,066,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAT

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.