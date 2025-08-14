US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Shares of OSK opened at $141.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $141.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

