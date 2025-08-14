US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,123 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 18.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 31.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 990.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $593,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,717.50. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $200,933.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $363,015.84. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,623. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

