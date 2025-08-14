US Bancorp DE Purchases 129 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,382.80. This trade represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 1.7%

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

