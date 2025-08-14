US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,213 Shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Olin were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Olin by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Olin by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Olin by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.17 and a beta of 1.55. Olin Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

