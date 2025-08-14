US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,269,000 after buying an additional 1,623,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,469,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,804,000 after buying an additional 767,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,105,000 after buying an additional 325,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,807,000 after buying an additional 1,032,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,388,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,620,000 after buying an additional 991,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CTRE opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $33.52.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.67%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.