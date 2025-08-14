US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 11,871.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 2,189.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 4.4% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 303,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of MLKN opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $961.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MillerKnoll

About MillerKnoll

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.