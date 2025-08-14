US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 487.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $88.00 target price on US Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $78.60 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

