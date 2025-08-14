VanEck Bitcoin ETF (BATS:HODL) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

VanEck Bitcoin ETF (BATS:HODL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.86. 624,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

VanEck Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 2.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

VanEck Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

