Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 984.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $120.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average is $120.43. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

