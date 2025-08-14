Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 193,141 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tanger worth $591,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Tanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger by 1,027.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 132.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

