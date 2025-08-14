Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,791,588 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Confluent worth $623,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFLT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,154,400 shares in the company, valued at $28,860,000. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $69,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,533.60. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,169 shares of company stock worth $10,906,848. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

