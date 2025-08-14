Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 515,212 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $649,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,654.8% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 5,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

