Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,021,530 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 66,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $645,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after acquiring an additional 842,809 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 252.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 682,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,746,000 after purchasing an additional 488,458 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,521,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,982,826 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 235,069 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

