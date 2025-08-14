Vanguard Group Inc. Has $588.72 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,548,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $588,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.40. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

