Vanguard Group Inc. Has $630.45 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Post worth $630,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Post by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Post Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of POST stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.49. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 186,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

