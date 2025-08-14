Vanguard Group Inc. Has $667.17 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $667,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,510 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,104 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $125.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 104,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $12,949,587.02. Following the sale, the director owned 4,118,621 shares in the company, valued at $510,626,631.58. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $299,166.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,826.10. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,812 shares of company stock worth $18,621,308 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

