Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,756,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $618,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Robert Kelly Doherty acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,470. The trade was a 5.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $249,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,074.75. This represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.47. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

