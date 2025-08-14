Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,712,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ChampionX worth $587,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,329,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in ChampionX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,753 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in ChampionX by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,849,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,492,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,471,000 after purchasing an additional 309,598 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Stock Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. ChampionX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

