Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 138,597 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,852,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $608,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 7,196.8% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,214,000 after acquiring an additional 905,466 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $14,241,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,520,000 after acquiring an additional 795,902 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

