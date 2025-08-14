Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 270,394 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,851,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $676,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $8,155,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,697 shares of company stock worth $1,959,862. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.