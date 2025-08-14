Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 32,626 Shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,513,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ESAB worth $642,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 204.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 1,128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 323.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 37.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

View Our Latest Report on ESAB

ESAB Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE ESAB opened at $114.26 on Thursday. ESAB Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.15 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.